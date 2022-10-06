Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

SPYG opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

