Savant Capital LLC Invests $379,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,112,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

