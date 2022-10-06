Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.