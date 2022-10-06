Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.