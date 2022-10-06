Savant Capital LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

