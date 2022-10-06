Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,095 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

