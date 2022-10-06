Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $865.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,161.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,261.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $847.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,869.42.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,645.83.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

