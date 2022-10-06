Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

