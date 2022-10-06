Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $26,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

