Savant Capital LLC Sells 122 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $60,695,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $54,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

