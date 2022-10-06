Savant Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $217.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $204.57 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

