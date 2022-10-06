Savant Capital LLC Sells 980 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Comerica Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.