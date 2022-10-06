Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.70

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.70 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 43.20 ($0.52). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.53), with a volume of 775,264 shares changing hands.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

