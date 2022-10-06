Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SECYF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

