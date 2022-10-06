Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 3.5 %

TSE:SES opened at C$6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.11. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.30 million. Analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

