Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

