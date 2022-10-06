Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.