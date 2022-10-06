Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 223 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $161.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

