Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $380.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.22 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

