Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

