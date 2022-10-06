Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,986 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $158.14. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

