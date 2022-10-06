Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.2% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 4.0 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

