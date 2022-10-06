Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $598,653,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.10. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

