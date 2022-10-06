Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $294.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

