Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 472 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

