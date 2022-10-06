Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,354,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,451 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.