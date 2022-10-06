Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,864,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,213,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.