Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.