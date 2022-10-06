Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

