Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 1.2 %

CHT stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

