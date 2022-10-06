Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

