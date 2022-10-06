Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,625,000 after purchasing an additional 201,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

HUM stock opened at $504.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

