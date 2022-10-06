Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

