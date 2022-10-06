Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.76%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

