Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,592,000 after buying an additional 90,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 96,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $203,912,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

