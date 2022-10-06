Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TJX stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

