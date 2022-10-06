Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

