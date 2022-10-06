Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Public Storage by 54.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,331,000 after acquiring an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $293.92 on Thursday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.65.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.