Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 764,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 574,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 144,237 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1,542.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Price Performance

NYSE:TTM opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.72. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

