Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $97.24 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.