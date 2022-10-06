Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,603 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

