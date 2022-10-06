Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

