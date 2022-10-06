Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.