Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

