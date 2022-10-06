Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

