Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.