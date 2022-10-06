Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $193.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.87.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

