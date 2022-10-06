Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 8.3% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 78.9% during the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

