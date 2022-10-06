Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 194,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8 %

BTI stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.