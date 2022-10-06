Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 402,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,726,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in UBS Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

